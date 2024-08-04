Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 1 Shilling of Free City of Danzig - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

1 Shilling 1808 Pattern

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1808 R8 0 4
