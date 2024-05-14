Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" - Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Diameter 17,8 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Schmollnitz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1774 "For Galicia" with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Schmollnitz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1774 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Austrian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1774 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
