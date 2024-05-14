1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1774 "For Galicia" with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Schmollnitz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (25) VF (54) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Frühwald (3)

GGN (1)

Golden Lion (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (5)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rauch (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

WAG (1)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (12)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (9)