1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,2 g
- Diameter 17,8 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1774
- Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
- Mint Schmollnitz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1774 "For Galicia" with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Schmollnitz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
