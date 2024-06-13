3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (31) VF (62) F (3) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)

