3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 2,16 g
- Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
