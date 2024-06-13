Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GGN (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Janas (5)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search