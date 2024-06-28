Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 4,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GGN (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (20)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)
- Rzeszowski DA (16)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (35)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search