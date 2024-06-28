Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Naumann - September 3, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search