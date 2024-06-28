6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

