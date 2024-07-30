Ducat 1734 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1734 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

