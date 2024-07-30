Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1734 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1734
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1734 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10618 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS63+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1734 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
