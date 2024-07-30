Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1734 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ducat 1734 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ducat 1734 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1734 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2916 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10618 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS63+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 28, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1734 "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1734 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

