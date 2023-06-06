Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" with mark WR. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

