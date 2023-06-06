Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" with mark WR. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
