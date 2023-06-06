Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" with mark WR. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)