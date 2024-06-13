Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1749
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller
