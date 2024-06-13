Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

