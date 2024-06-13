Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1749 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search