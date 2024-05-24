1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

