Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Mark H

Obverse 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" Mark H - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" Mark H - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

