1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Mark H
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". Mark H. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
