flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15,5 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:960 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2025
SellerRauch
DateDecember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - November 17, 2025
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - November 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1429 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 19, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - December 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - December 8, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 13, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionAU58
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 960 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 1/2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1711All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 1/2 ThalerNumismatic auctions