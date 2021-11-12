Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight4,2 g
- Diameter25 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationDucat
- Year1711
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver is 920 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?
To sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.