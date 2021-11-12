flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,2 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:920 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - January 28, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 28, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction WCN - December 2, 2006
SellerWCN
DateDecember 2, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver is 920 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver?

To sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat", Silver we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

