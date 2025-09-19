flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3808 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,400. Bidding took place May 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1945 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3998 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - May 25, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction WCN - November 16, 2019
SellerWCN
DateNovember 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - October 27, 2018
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2018
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is 3200 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 566,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

To sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

