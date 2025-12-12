flag
Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3000 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (192)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2025
SellerRauch
DateDecember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3052 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
SellerStary Sklep
DateNovember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3546 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Numisbalt - May 11, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 13, 2024
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 13, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2026
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction
Poland Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" at auction Teutoburger - March 14, 2026
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 14, 2026
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is 3000 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 566,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?

To sell the Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

