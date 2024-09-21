flag
4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight14 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination4 Ducat
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:19000 USD
Auction sales chart 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2024.

Сondition
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
41826 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
15439 $
Price in auction currency 15439 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
SellerStack's
DateApril 24, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction CNG - January 10, 2005
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Poland 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 4, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 4 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 19000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 4 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

