flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight58,32 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:27000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
Poland 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
20267 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Poland 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
51528 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Poland 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Poland 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 22, 2005
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 27000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 2 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

