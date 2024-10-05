2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight7 g
- Pure gold (0,2219 oz) 6,902 g
- Diameter27 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination2 Ducat
- Year1711
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is 6500 USD. The coin contains 6,902 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1132,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat"?
To sell the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.