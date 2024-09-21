flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight7 g
  • Pure gold (0,2219 oz) 6,902 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Ducat
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:4800 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,374. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
8235 $
Price in auction currency 31500 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WCN - November 5, 2011
SellerWCN
DateNovember 5, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2011
ConditionXF40
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateMay 31, 2009
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 4800 USD. The coin contains 6,902 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1132,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 2 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

