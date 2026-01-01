PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat". Copper (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Diameter26 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination1/8 Thaler
- Year1711
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Where can I sell the 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH, Copper?
To sell the 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH, Copper we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
