1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3,7 g
  • Diameter26 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/8 Thaler
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (50)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rhenumis - January 15, 2026
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 15, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
1322 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - September 26, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/8 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 550 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 1/8 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

