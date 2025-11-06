flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight5,5 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/4 Thaler
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:480 USD
Auction sales chart 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rhenumis - November 6, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateJune 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
SellerKroha
DateOctober 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 6, 2019
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
SellerNumimarket
DateFebruary 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Westfälische - November 23, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 23, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Lanz München - December 8, 2014
SellerLanz München
DateDecember 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WCN - November 8, 2014
SellerWCN
DateNovember 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/4 Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 480 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the 1/4 Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
