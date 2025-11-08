flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight26 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1697
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
SellerStary Sklep
DateNovember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1691 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1045 $
Price in auction currency 4050 PLN
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - February 7, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip"?

To sell the Thaler 1697 "Shooting clip" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
