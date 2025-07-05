flag
1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,61 g
  • Diameter34,5 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2120 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
SellerKroha
DateApril 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2013
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJune 6, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
SellerPDA & PGN
DateJanuary 19, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
SellerKünker
DateJune 15, 1999
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/2 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/2 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
