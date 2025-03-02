flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3,63 g
  • Diameter25,5 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Grosz
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7470 sold at the MARCINIAK auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WCN - May 26, 2007
SellerWCN
DateMay 26, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WCN - February 12, 2000
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 12, 2000
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2 Grosz 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2 Grosz 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

