Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Diameter19,5 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationDucat
- Year1710
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver is 8600 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver?
To sell the Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.