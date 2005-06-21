flag
3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight10,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3329 oz) 10,353 g

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination3 Ducat
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition
Poland 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
11570 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 12, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
9779 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Leu - May 8, 2001
SellerLeu
DateMay 8, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where can I sell the 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

