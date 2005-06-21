PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight10,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3329 oz) 10,353 g
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination3 Ducat
- Year1719
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.
Сondition
Where can I sell the 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?
To sell the 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
