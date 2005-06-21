3 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition XF (3)