2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight7 g
  • Diameter27 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Ducat
  • Year1697
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintLeipzig
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6100 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 29,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
6963 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
SellerV. GADOURY
DateMarch 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
5929 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
SellerCNG
DateOctober 7, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction WCN - June 8, 2013
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction WCN - June 8, 2013
SellerWCN
DateJune 8, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction UBS - September 5, 2007
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 5, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction UBS - September 11, 2000
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
SellerGGN
DateOctober 24, 1998
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is 6100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

To sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
