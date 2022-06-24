flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight7 g
  • Diameter27 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Ducat
  • Year1697
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintLeipzig
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1992 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
17884 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
24614 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - October 23, 2010
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 23, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - March 12, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is 15000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

To sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

