2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight7 g
  • Diameter23 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Ducat
  • Year1697
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6100 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - November 8, 2025
SellerStary Sklep
DateNovember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
4774 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction WCN - May 18, 2024
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction WCN - May 18, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 20, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
SellerHess Divo
DateJune 1, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is 6100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?

To sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

