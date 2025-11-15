2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight7 g
- Diameter23 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination2 Ducat
- Year1697
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is 6100 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation"?
To sell the 2 Ducat 1697 "Coronation" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.