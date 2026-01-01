flag
2 Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Ducat
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Where can I sell the 2 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2 Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

