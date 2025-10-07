1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.