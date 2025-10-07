flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,3 g
  • Diameter25,5 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/8 Thaler
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:780 USD
Auction sales chart 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1046 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
SellerKroha
DateOctober 7, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WCN - May 13, 2017
SellerWCN
DateMay 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/8 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 780 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/8 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

