1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight8,5 g
- Diameter30 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination1/4 Thaler
- Year1719
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 810 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?
To sell the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins.