1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight8,5 g
  • Diameter30 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/4 Thaler
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
2249 $
Price in auction currency 9700 PLN
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Westfälische - November 23, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 23, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/4 Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 810 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/4 Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

