Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Coins of Philippines 1855

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1855 Pattern
Reverse 5 Pesetas 1855 Pattern
5 Pesetas 1855 Pattern
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 Pattern
Reverse 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 Pattern
5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 Pattern Hybrid
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 1
