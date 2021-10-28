Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (2)