Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 25 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
40599 $
Price in auction currency 35000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
28489 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
