Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 25 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
40599 $
Price in auction currency 35000 EUR
Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
28489 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 JPY
Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 5 Pesetas 1855 (Pattern) at auction Aureo - March 6, 2001
Seller Aureo
Date March 6, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

