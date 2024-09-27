Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855. Hybrid (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 . Hybrid. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (1)