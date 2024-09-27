Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855. Hybrid (Philippines, Isabella II)
Variety: Hybrid
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 . Hybrid. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
