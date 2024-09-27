Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855. Hybrid (Philippines, Isabella II)

Variety: Hybrid

Obverse Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc
  • Year 1855
  • Mint Paris
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 . Hybrid. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Philippines 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Philippines 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Pesetas - 5 Franc 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

