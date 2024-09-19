Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Coins of Philippines 1822

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1822 M
Reverse 1 Cuarto 1822 M
1 Cuarto 1822 M
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Cuarto 1822 FC
Reverse 1 Cuarto 1822 FC
1 Cuarto 1822 FC
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search