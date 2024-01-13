1 Cuarto 1822 FC "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1822 with mark FC. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

Сondition VF (6) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (3)