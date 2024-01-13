Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1822 FC "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1822 with mark FC. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
