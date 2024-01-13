Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1822 FC "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1822 FC "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1822 FC "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1822 with mark FC. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1822 FC at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

