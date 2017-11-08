Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1822 M "Type 1817-1830" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1822 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51250 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
