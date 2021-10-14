Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1782 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1782 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Cuarto 1782 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1782 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43811 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

  • Stack's (2)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1782 M at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1782 M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

