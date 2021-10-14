1 Cuarto 1782 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1782 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43811 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)