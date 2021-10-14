Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1782 M (Philippines, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1782 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43811 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
