Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Coins of Philippines 1782

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1782 M
Reverse 1 Cuarto 1782 M
1 Cuarto 1782 M
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Octavo 1782 M
Reverse 1 Octavo 1782 M
1 Octavo 1782 M
Average price
Sales
0 0
