Philippines
1782
Philippines
Period:
1759-1931
1759-1931
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
Coins of Philippines 1782
Select a category
All
Copper
Copper coins
1 Cuarto 1782 M
Average price
770 $
Sales
0
2
1 Octavo 1782 M
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Philippines
???
Philippines
Period
1759-1931
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
