Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22401 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1378 $
Price in auction currency 15000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

