Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1815 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1815 JP at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1815 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search