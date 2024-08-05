Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1815 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
