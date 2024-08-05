Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search