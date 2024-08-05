4 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)