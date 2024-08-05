Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

