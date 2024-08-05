Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 20, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
