Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
12557 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search