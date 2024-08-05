4 Escudos 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2)