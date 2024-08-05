2 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place September 15, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)