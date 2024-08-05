Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place September 15, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

