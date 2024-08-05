Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place September 15, 2009.
Сondition
