2 Escudos 1815 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1815 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 365. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition VF (2)