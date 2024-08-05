Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

