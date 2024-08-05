Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
