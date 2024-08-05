2 Escudos 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (4) NCS (1)