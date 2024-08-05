1 Escudo 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 570. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3)