Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 570. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 570 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
