Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1880 $
Price in auction currency 1880 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1814 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

