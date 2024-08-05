1 Escudo 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)