1 Escudo 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1880 $
Price in auction currency 1880 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
