1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1821 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

