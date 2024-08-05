Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1821 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
