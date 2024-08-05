Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1821 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1821 L JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

