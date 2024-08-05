Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1817 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search