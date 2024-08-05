Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
