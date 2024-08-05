1/2 Escudo 1817 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (12) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) Service NGC (4)